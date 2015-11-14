FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Tech 77, High Point 73
#US College Basketball
November 14, 2015

Texas Tech 77, High Point 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Texas Tech scored eight consecutive points in a 2:45 stretch to wipe out a late High Point lead Friday night as it opened the season with a 77-73 win at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Senior guard Devaugntah Williams pumped in a game-high 26 points for the Red Raiders, snapping a 68-all tie with a steal and dunk with 2:14 left. Forward Justin Gray added 12 off the bench, the last two coming on free throws with 12.2 seconds remaining for a 75-71 advantage.

Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers, led by 15 points from forward Lorenzo Cugini, who was 5-of-7 on 3-pointers. Guard Anthony Lindauer added 14 before fouling out, while center John Brown and guard Adam Weary each chipped in 13 points.

Brown, the consensus preseason Big South Conference Player of the Year, also fouled out. High Point committed 23 of its 33 fouls in the second half, and Texas Tech did just enough at the foul line, canning 18-of-26 in the half and 23-of-35 for the game.

The Red Raiders hit 51.1 percent of their field-goal tries, but High Point used the 3-pointer to fight back, sinking 10-of-18 from behind the arc.

