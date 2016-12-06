Preview: High Point at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt leads the SEC in 3-point shooting entering Tuesday’s non-conference home contest with High Point, but so far that long-range attack has led to just four wins in eight games under new coach Bryce Drew. The Commodores actually shot better from 3-point range (32 percent) than overall from the field (a season-worst 30.2 percent) in Saturday’s 56-52 loss to Minnesota, negating another strong performance from Jeff Roberson.

The junior recorded his second double-double of the season, pulling down a career-best 16 rebounds to go with 12 points. The Commodores have struggled generating offense at times, losing a 12-point lead in the first half and again after halftime against the Golden Gophers. Vanderbilt plays two of its next three games at home before a non-conference trip to Dayton precedes the SEC opener Dec. 29 at LSU. The Panthers have dropped three of their past four after a 3-1 start, falling 78-72 to Drexel on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus, ESPN3

ABOUT HIGH POINT (4-4): Sophomore Andre Fox leads the Panthers and is among the top scorers in the Big South, averaging 16 points per game while scoring 20 or more points four times in eight games. High Point have limited opponents to 62 points or fewer in all four of its victories, and are allowing just 68.9 points per game. Forward Miles Bowman Jr. already has five double-doubles this season, averaging 12.3 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and a Big South-leading 9.8 rebounds per contest.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (4-4): Junior guard Riley LaChance leads the Commodores’ perimeter attack, shooting a SEC-best 67.9 percent from 3-point territory and hitting 10-of-14 attempts from long range in the past three contests. Junior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis, who led the conference in 3-point shooting a season ago at 42.6 percent, is averaging a team-best 14.4 points per game. Vanderbilt has allowed 66 points or fewer five times in eight games and is giving up just 64.3 points per game since surrendering 95 in a season-opening loss to Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt freshman G Payton Willis has recorded 12 assists and 12 turnovers in three games since moving into the starting lineup.

2. Fisher-Davis scored just eight points against Minnesota, shooting 3-of-11 from the field.

3. High Point is one of four teams nationally to have won four consecutive regular-season conference titles (Kansas, Gonzaga, Stephen F. Austin).

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 73, High Point 59