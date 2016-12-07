Vanderbilt sets school record with 19 3-pointers in victory

High Point found out that you don't want to get into a shooting match with Vanderbilt.

The Commodores hit a school-record 19 3-pointers, breaking the previous mark of 18, in a 90-63 rout of High Point in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday night.

Forward Joe Toye accounted for the record-breaker with 1:26 left. He was one of seven Commodores to hit one of the team's 32 attempts.

Related Coverage Preview: High Point at Vanderbilt

VU guard Matthew Fisher-Davis led the way by hitting six in scoring a team-high 19.

High Point was more efficient, connecting on 12-of-15 behind the arc. But the Panthers took nine fewer shots from the field, thanks to nine more turnovers.

High Point kept it close for a while as forward Miles Bowman Jr. (game-high 22 points) converted a pair of foul shots to pull his team within six with 19:42 left.

But the Commodores just kept shooting, and improved their defense, holding the Panthers to 21 second-half points.

A pair of 3s by guard Peyton Willis, the last at the 17:02 mark, put VU up, 60-46.

An 11-0 run, featuring 3s by guards Riley LaChance and Fisher-Davis, and another from forward Clevon Brown, put the Commodores up 73-50 with 9:44 left.

. The visiting Panthers were 8 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half, but trailed 50-42 because Vanderbilt was 12-of-19 on 3s.

Bowman outscored Vanderbilt 10-6 out of the gate and even as the team hit its first six 3-pointers, the Panthers found themselves down 40-25 at the 5:27 mark of the first half after LaChance hit a pair of free throws.

Bowman had 15 in the first half, including 7 of 8 from the foul line. His team shot 57.1 percent in the first half, but Vanderbilt (59.2 percent) did better.

Roberson and LaChance each had 14, while Willis scored 13 and guard Nolan Cressler 10.