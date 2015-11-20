Preview: Hofstra vs. Florida State

Sitting just outside of the Top 25, high-scoring Florida State enters the Paradise Jam as one of the title favorites. The Seminoles, off to a 2-0 start, begin tourney play against Hofstra at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday afternoon.

Florida State is averaging 103.5 points after its first two dominant wins getting school-record performances in the process. Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley became the first pair of freshmen to score over 20 points in their first two games at FSU. Hofstra is also off to 2-0 start and scoring in bunches. The Pride scored 96 points in its wins over Canisius and Division II Molloy.

TV: 3:30 p.m., ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT HOFSTRA (2-0): It is Hofstra’s first 2-0 start to a season for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign and the first time the Pride has scored 90 or more points in back-to-back games since 2006. Senior guard Juan‘ya Green, the preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year had 17 points and eight assists in Hofstra’s win over Molloy. Through two games, six players are averaging double figures in points with Green and junior guard Brian Bernardi leading the way at 16.5 points per outing.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-0): Bacon hails from the prestigious Oak Hill Academy where he averaged 23.3 points a game. He hasn’t missed a beat at FSU scoring 50 points and pulling down 17 rebounds in his first two outings. Preseason all-conference sophomore Xavier Rathan-Mayes is quickly grasping the role of point guard dishing out 16 assists in his first two contests of the season.

1. Florida State leads the series 3-0 with its last meeting coming in 1975.

2. FSU was 17-16 last season after starting the season just 1-3

3. FSU is sixth in the nation in scoring and Hofstra ranks 17th.

PREDICTION: Florida State 90, Hofstra 72