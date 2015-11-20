Hofstra 82, Florida State 77

Hofstra held on for a 82-77 win over Florida State at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands on Friday.

Guard Juan‘ya Green pushed Hofstra to a 77-72 lead with 1:40 left at the game but a steal and 3-pointer by Florida State’s Malik Beasley made it a two-point game. Green went back to the line with 24.5 ticks left and rattled in a pair.

Following two converted foul shots by FSU, Green missed his fourth free throw in the game but swished the second for a three-point lead.

Brian Bernardi had 25 points for Hofstra (3-0) and Green had 17 points and seven assists. The Pride relied on its backcourt with all three frontcourt starters fouling out of the game. Forward Denton Koon had 15 points and nine boards.

Beasley had 25 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Seminoles (2-1). Both teams had four players in double figures.

Hofstra’s 2-3 zone defense kept Florida State from breaking out in transition but the Seminoles eventually found their perimeter shots. Beasley knocked down his third triple with 12:30 to go cutting the Hofstra lead 53-50.

Bernardi made 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half while Florida State went 0 for 10 behind the arc. Hofstra did not attempt a free throw in the first half.

Hofstra last started 3-0 in 2004-05.