Preview: Hofstra vs. Kentucky

Seventh-ranked Kentucky rebounded from its first loss of the season and tries to avoid looking forward to another high-profile game when it takes on Hofstra in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats, who play No. 5 North Carolina in Las Vegas next Saturday, knocked off Valparaiso 87-63 on Wednesday after their 97-92 loss to UCLA four days earlier.

“Coming off the loss, we wanted to get things rolling early,” Kentucky’s senior forward Derek Willis told reporters Wednesday. “We keyed in on the things we messed up last game against UCLA. We came out a lot more focused and had way more energy.” The Wildcats are scoring 94.2 points and forcing almost 19 turnovers per game, but coach John Calipari was concerned after allowing UCLA to make 53 percent of its shots from the field, telling reporters “sometimes you need to get hit on the chin.” Freshman Malik Monk (19.3) leads four players averaging at least 12 points for Kentucky, and the Wildcats will get a test inside against 6-9 junior Rokas Gustys, who leads the nation in rebounding (13.5). Hofstra saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with an 81-75 loss at home to St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT HOFSTRA (6-4): Gustys also scores 9.3 points per game and makes 51.2 percent from the field for the Pride, who can also produce from the outside with 93 made 3-pointers. Freshman Eli Pemberton leads the team in scoring (15.3) while draining 23-of-46 from behind the arc while senior backcourt mates Brian Bernardi (14.1) and Deron Powers (12.5) have also contributed. The Pride, who have not played a ranked opponent since taking on Louisville in 2013, are allowing 45.8 percent shooting from the field – 268th in the nation through Friday.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (8-1): Freshman Bam Adebayo continued his progression with 16 points and seven boards against Valparaiso, marking the sixth straight double-figure scoring effort for the 6-10 forward. Adebayo leads the team in rebounding (8.1 per game) and fellow freshman De’Aaron Fox tops the team in assists (7.4) while placing third in scoring (15.1). Sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe rebounded from a rough performance against UCLA to make 4-of-7 from the field Wednesday and is second on the team in scoring (16.3), shooting 51.2 percent overall.

TIP-INS

1. Willis has scored in double figures three straight contests, connecting on 13-of-22 from the field in that span.

2. Hofstra plays Kentucky for the first time, but owns two wins over SEC teams – the latest in 1990-91 against Ole Miss.

3. The Wildcats are limiting opponents to 26.8 percent shooting from 3-point range –11th in the nation through Friday.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 90, Hofstra 64