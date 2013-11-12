Preview: Hofstra at Louisville

(Updated: UPDATES Behanan reinstated from suspension in Para 2)

Defending champion Louisville seeks its 18th consecutive victory dating back to last February when it hosts Hofstra on Tuesday. The No. 3 Cardinals only had one of their top stars from last year’s title-winning squad on the court in their opener, when they needed a late 22-3 run to pull away for a 70-48 victory over College of Charleston. “We just had to kind of kick the rust off,” said star guard Russ Smith, who scored 21 points.

Smith scored 20 points for the 25th time in his career in the opener and is adjusting to new faces as point guard Peyton Siva and center Gorgui Dieng are now in the NBA. Final Four standout Luke Hancock missed the opener with an Achilles’ tendon injury and forward Chane Behanan sat out due to a suspension - he was reinstated Monday - and their absences presented opportunities for former reserves and newcomers to make their marks. Hofstra has a new leader in former Niagara coach Joe Mihalich and split its first two games – losing to Monmouth and defeating Fairleigh Dickinson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3, WHAS (Louisville)

ABOUT HOFSTRA (1-1): Junior center Moussa Kone has recorded back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior wing Zeke Upshaw is averaging a team-high 14.5 points – including a career-best 22 against Monmouth – and senior guard Dion Nesmith is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists. The Pride attempted a total of 60 free throws over their first two games but made just 65 percent.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (1-0): Junior-college transfer Chris Jones is the new point guard and had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals without committing a turnover. “He is very, very good,” Cardinals coach Rick Pitino said. “He is the junior-college player of the year. He is physically a very strong man.” Senior Stephan Van Treese (six points, seven rebounds) and freshman Mangok Mathiang (seven points, 10 rebounds) shared the center spot.

1. Louisville committed just three turnovers in its opener while forcing 21.

2. Hofstra was just 11-for-41 from 3-point range over its first two games.

3. Junior G Kevin Ware, who badly broke his leg in April’s Final Four, is expected to return later this month.

PREDICTION: Louisville 83, Hofstra 66