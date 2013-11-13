(Updated: Corrected spelling of Dion Nesmith. Minor edits.)

No. 3 Louisville 97, Hofstra 69: Russ Smith scored 30 points and made five 3-pointers as the Cardinals rolled past the visiting Pride.

Chris Jones had 20 points, seven assists and four steals and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for defending NCAA champion Louisville (2-0), which pulled away with a 35-2 run in the second half. Final Four standout Luke Hancock added eight points off the bench in his return from an Achilles’ tendon injury.

Dion Nesmith scored 24 points and was 5-of-7 from 3-point range and Zeke Upshaw added 17 points for Hofstra (1-2). Jamall Robinson added 11 points for the Pride, who committed 22 turnovers.

Smith scored 21 first-half points as Louisville took a 46-31 halftime lead. Hofstra started the second half strong as Robinson hit three 3-pointers and Nesmith added one in the first 99 seconds and the Pride trailed 54-49 after Jordan Allen’s basket with 15:32 remaining.

The Cardinals resumed control as a three-point play by Jones started a streak of 17 consecutive points. After Moussa Kone scored for Hofstra to snap that surge, Louisville ran off 18 more straight points to take an 89-51 lead with 5:30 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cardinals F Chane Behanan had four points and one rebound off the bench in his return from a team suspension. … Hofstra was 14-of-25 from 3-point range. … Louisville had 11 steals, led by Jones and swingman Wayne Blackshear (three apiece).