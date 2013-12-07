Preview: Hofstra at Southern Methodist

Hofstra and Southern Methodist will face off at the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday. The Mustangs are winners of their last three while the Pride is in a three-game slump. Southern Methodist made easy work of Hofstra last season and the Mustangs are in a position to do the same Saturday judging from how well Larry Brown has the team playing in his second year.

Brown reached career victory No. 200 at the collegiate level with the Mustangs’ 73-65 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday. Nic Moore led the way for Southern Methodist with 20 points and seven assists as the Mustangs picked up their first road win. Zeke Upshaw is averaging 19.6 points for Hofstra, which has yet to win on the road this season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HOFSTRA (2-6): The Pride fell victim to threes in their last game against Sacred Heart, which made 12-of-24 behind the arc. Meanwhile, Hofstra was 3-for-12 from 3-point range and is shooting 34 percent from long range this season. Upshaw continues to do his part on offense for the Pride, but his individual success has translated in Hofstra losing five of its last six games.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (8-2): The Mustangs dominated the first half of last season’s meeting, outscoring Hofstra 31-19 in a 73-47 victory. All but one starter finished in double figures in scoring for the Mustangs and the Pride shot 25.9 percent from the field. Southern Methodist improved to 8-1 with its victory over Hofstra last season.

TIP-INS

1. Southern Methodist is 1-1 at neutral courts and both games were decided by eight points or less.

2. The Mustangs rank 19th in the nation in field goal percentage (.508).

3. Dion Nesmith has missed the last two games for Hofstra with a leg injury.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 77, Hofstra 60