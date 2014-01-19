Preview: Hofstra at Southern Methodist

After their original Dec. 7 matchup was postponed, Southern Methodist and Hofstra will finally square off Sunday on the Mustangs’ home court. The Pride were unable to fly to last month’s meeting due to icy conditions in North Texas. As a result, the Mustangs will have to play three games in four days, as they won at Central Florida on Saturday and visit Rutgers on Tuesday.

Southern Methodist is an efficient team that, entering Saturday, ranked 11th in the country in field-goal percentage (49.2). Each of the top three scorers for coach Larry Brown shoots at least 50 percent from the field, including Nic Moore (50.3 percent), who also shoots a blistering 49.3 percent from long range. Hofstra’s top three scorers, on the other hand, all shoot below 42 percent from the floor, and the Pride rank 250th in the nation in shooting efficiency.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HOFSTRA (6-11): The Pride have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after narrow victories over Charleston and UNC-Wilmington. Zeke Upshaw, a senior transfer from Illinois State, has been on fire lately, averaging 24.2 points over his last five games following a 7-of-10 performance from 3-point range Wednesday. Upshaw leads the team with 19.6 points per game while Dion Nesmith is the only other Hofstra player in double figures at 12.5 points.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (13-4): The Mustangs have allowed 65 or fewer points in nine of their last 10 games, including a season-low 46 points in Saturday’s 12-point win at Central Florida. “I like the progress we’re making,” said Brown, whose team was led by Markus Kennedy’s 15 points and eight rebounds. SMU hopes to take better care of the ball against Hofstra after notching more turnovers (16) than assists (14) in Saturday’s win.

TIP-INS

1. Upshaw has played all 40 minutes in three straight games and four of his last five contests.

2. Moore, the Mustangs’ leading scorer, has surpassed 12 points only once in his last seven games.

3. SMU led the American Athletic Conference in rebounding margin (plus-9) entering Saturday’s action.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 77, Hofstra 60