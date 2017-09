Hofstra at Southern Methodist, ppd: The game between Hofstra and host Southern Methodist was postponed because of inclement weather in the Dallas area which forced numerous flight cancellations and didn’t allow Hofstra to travel.

The contest was rescheduled for Jan.19. The game was originally scheduled to be played in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, but the rescheduled contest will be contested at SMU’s Moody Coliseum.