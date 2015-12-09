Preview: Holy Cross at Kansas

Coach Bill Self is looking for a little bit more from his big men when No. 7 Kansas hosts Holy Cross on Wednesday night. It was a little surprising to Self that his three starting guards had nearly as many defensive rebounds as six Kansas bigs in Saturday’s 75-69 win against Harvard.

“Certainly as a group, I think we can get more aggressive,” Self told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “Those little guards are pretty aggressive. We just need to get our big guys to follow suit.” Finding a good rotation of those six big men is another project for the Jayhawks as they continue nonconference play. All-America candidate Perry Ellis, Landen Lucas and Jamari Traylor got the majority of minutes Saturday while freshmen Cheick Diallo and Carlton Bragg Jr. and senior Hunter Mickelson saw their time cut. The Crusaders, who have lost two straight since also beating Harvard, don’t have the depth or size in the post to match the Jayhawks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (3-5): Forward Malachi Alexander leads Holy Cross with 11.1 points, six rebounds and three assists while the Crusaders average 63.3 points - ranked 325th out of 346 teams. Guard Robert Champion adds 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while 6-11 junior Matt Husek - the team’s biggest player - adds seven points and 3.9 rebounds. Guard Anthony Thompson, who went 4-of-36 from behind the 3-point line in the first seven games, snapped out of his slump with a 6-of-10 performance and 23 points in Saturday’s overtime loss to Albany.

ABOUT KANSAS (6-1): Wayne Selden Jr. leads five Jayhawks in double figures with 16 points and is shooting 57.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc while Ellis adds 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. The 6-8 Traylor chips in 4.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while the 6-10 Lucas averages a team-high 6.5 rebounds off the bench. The 6-9 Diallo had 13 points in his debut but was held to four points in seven minutes in his second game Saturday while Mickelson (6-10) and Bragg (6-9) are both shooting 60 percent from the floor in their limited minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks are ranked third nationally scoring (90.9) and fourth in 3-point shooting (45.5 percent).

2. Kansas has won 27 straight home games and is 96-4 against non-conference opponents at home under Self.

3. Kansas G Frank Mason III (13.7 points) leads the team with 30 defensive rebounds.

PREDICTION: Kansas 88, Holy Cross 62