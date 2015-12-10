No. 2 Kansas 92, Holy Cross 59

Junior guards Wayne Selden and Frank Mason scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, as No. 2 Kansas claimed its sixth consecutive victory, stomping Holy Cross 92-59 Wednesday night in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks (7-1) took a 17-point lead into the second half, but the Crusaders (3-6) responded with an 11-0 run to pull within 52-46.

That string included a four-point play by junior center Matt Husek, but the 3-pointer he made with 16:55 left was the last bucket for Holy Cross until the 3:43 mark.

By then, Kansas established control with a 17-1 flurry, which included buckets by six different scorers. That surge coincided with the beginning of the Holy Cross cold snap, which included 12 straight missed field-goal attempts.

Senior forward Perry Ellis added 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting for the Jayhawks. Sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham added 10 points and five assists.

One of the Jayhawks’ top 3-point threats, sophomore guard Brannen Greene, returned from a five-game disciplinary suspension. He immediately canned a 3-pointer after entering midway through the first half and finished with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Freshman forward Karl Charles led Holy Cross with 12 points. Junior forward Malachi Alexander added 11. No one grabbed more than three rebounds for the Crusaders as the Jayhawks forged a 31-17 advantage on the boards.

Kansas sizzled throughout the first half while establishing a 50-33 lead. While going 19-for-27 from the field, the Jayhawks also went 8-for-10 on 3-pointers. Selden scored 11 first-half points to pace the Jayhawks. Mason added 10, while Greene had nine on 3-for-3 shooting. Together, the three guards went 11-for-13 with six treys.

Before the game, one of the nation’s top-ranked recruits, Josh Jackson, announced he scheduled an official visit to Kansas on Jan. 22 for the Jayhawks’ game against Texas.