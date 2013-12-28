Preview: Holy Cross at Michigan

(Updated: UPDATES with Mitch McGary back surgery in Para 1)

Michigan will again be without power forward Mitch McGary when it conducts its final tune-up before Big Ten play by hosting Holy Cross on Saturday. McGary, who flourished in last season’s run to the NCAA title game, decided Friday that he will undergo back surgery that will likely end his season. The Wolverines aren’t the same powerhouse squad without him and he was averaging only 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in eight games due to his injury issues.

McGary missed last Saturday’s 68-65 victory over Stanford, a contest that wasn’t secured until Cardinal standout Chasson Randle missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Wolverines are looking to win back-to-back games for the third time this season and have yet to go on a sustained run of solid basketball. The Crusaders feature a potent player in forward Dave Dudzinski (17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds), who recently became the 47th player in Holy Cross history to surpass 1,000 career points.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (6-5): Dudzinski, who has six career double-doubles, isn’t the only frontcourt player excelling as junior Malcolm Miller steadily improves his production. Miller tied a career high with 18 points, grabbed a season-best nine rebounds and had a career-best seven blocked shots in a victory over New Jersey Institute of Technology last Saturday. Miller is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds and leads the Crusaders with 19 blocks while ranking second with 12 steals.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (7-4): Guard Nik Stauskas had 19 points in the victory over Stanford to narrowly miss his seventh 20-point outing of the season. The sophomore averages 18.4 points and gets to the free-throw line more than seven times a game while knocking down a team-leading 27 from 3-point range. Forward Glenn Robinson III (13.4 points) and guard Caris LeVert (12.8) are the only other players averaging in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Two of the previous three meetings came in the NCAA Tournament – Holy Cross was victorious in 1948 and Michigan prevailed in 1977 with the Wolverines also winning a regular-season game during the 1988-89 season when Glen Rice was their star player.

2. The Crusaders last defeated a Big Ten program on Dec. 21, 1992 when they beat Northwestern 83-78.

3. The Wolverines are committing just 9.4 turnovers and have had fewer than 10 in six of their 11 games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 83, Holy Cross 65