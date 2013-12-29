(Updated: CHANGED shooting percentage and rebounding edge in fourth graph and time of Robinson’s 3-pointer in fifth graph)

Michigan 88, Holy Cross 66: Glenn Robinson III scored a career-best 23 points as the host Wolverines cruised past the Crusaders.

Nik Stauskas and Caris LeVert added 16 points apiece for Michigan (8-4), which rolled in its final tune-up before opening Big Ten play at Minnesota on Thursday. Jon Horford contributed 10 points for the Wolverines, who were without forward Mitch McGary.

Dave Dudzinski scored 17 points to lead Holy Cross (6-6). Justin Burrell added 14 points and was 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

McGary decided Friday that he will undergo back surgery that will sideline him indefinitely but the Wolverines didn’t miss his presence against the Crusaders. Michigan shot 55.9 percent from the field and had a 37-28 rebounding edge.

Holy Cross trailed by six late in the first half before the Wolverines closed with an 8-2 run for a 42-30 lead at the break. A 3-pointer by Robinson made it 64-42 with 12:32 left and Michigan finished strong.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Robinson is averaging 19.3 points and shooting 66.7 percent from the field over the last four games. … Holy Cross hasn’t defeated a Big Ten program since upending Northwestern during the 1992-93 campaign. … The Wolverines committed just seven turnovers, marking the seventh time this season they have had fewer than 10 miscues.