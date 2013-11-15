Preview: Holy Cross at North Carolina

North Carolina’s schedule toughens up in December, but for now the Tar Heels are attempting to build confidence without two of their best players. The 11th-ranked Tar Heels host Holy Cross on Friday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, although they still won’t have P.J. Hairston or Leslie McDonald due to eligibility issues. Coach Roy Williams is waiting to hear from the NCAA, but he hopes to have the duo back in time for clashes with No. 2 Michigan State on Dec. 4 and No. 1 Kentucky 10 days later.

”We’re working extremely hard to be the best team we can be, regardless of who’s on the floor,“ said Tar Heels point guard Marcus Paige. ”Coach always says that regardless of who’s on the team, North Carolina’s still got to play tonight.” Paige made those comments after North Carolina opened the season with an 84-61 victory over Oakland last Friday – its first game without Hairston and McDonald, both of whom are still waiting to find out their fates from the NCAA after offseason incidents. In the meantime, the Tar Heels must figure out a way to slow Cullen Hamilton, Dave Dudzinski and Malachi Alexander, who combined for 84 points in the Crusaders’ double-overtime win against Sacred Heart on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (1-1): Dudzinski has averaged 25.5 points and 10.5 rebounds through the Crusaders’ first two games. However, North Carolina’s game plan could involve trapping the senior forward in the post, as he has nine turnovers and only two assists on the season. Hamilton, who has converted seven of his 18 3-point attempts, is averaging 22.0 points on the young season, including a career-high 35-point effort against Sacred Heart.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-0): James Michael McAdoo paced the Tar Heels with 21 points and nine rebounds against Oakland, while Paige knocked down four of North Carolina’s five 3-pointers. Paige tied for the team high with five assists as the Tar Heels racked up 25 assists on 33 made buckets. One of the players that North Carolina is counting on in the absence of its two veteran swingmen is sophomore forward J.P. Tokoto, who scored a career-high 13 points against the Grizzlies, adding five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina announced its latest recruiting class on Wednesday, led by Justin Jackson, the No. 1-ranked small forward, according to ESPN.

2. The 122 points that Holy Cross scored on Wednesday set a Patriot League record.

3. Do you believe in curses? McAdoo is featured on one of four regional Sports Illustrated covers this week.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 74, Holy Cross 70