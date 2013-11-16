(Updated: Added info on tournament. Updated shooting stat at end of 2nd graph. Updated rebounding stat in notebook.)

No. 11 North Carolina 62, Holy Cross 54: Marcus Paige scored a career-high 23 points and Brice Johnson added 12 points off the bench as the short-handed Tar Heels pulled away from the visiting Crusaders in a Hall of Fame Tip-off contest.

Playing without veteran guards P.J. Hairston and Leslie McDonald, both of whom are still awaiting word on their eligibility from the NCAA, the Tar Heels (2-0) needed a big second half and a strong all-around effort from Paige, who shot 8-of-17, including three 3-pointers, and also chipped in five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Aside from its sophomore point guard, North Carolina’s other four starters combined to shoot 7-of-25 from the floor.

Despite playing North Carolina to a first-half draw, Holy Cross (1-2) shot under 30 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers in the game. Malachi Alexander and Dave Dudzinski led the Crusaders with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

North Carolina jumped out to an 11-1 advantage and led 23-12 with 3:01 to play in the first half before Holy Cross stormed back to tie the game at 25-25 after 20 minutes. The teams were tied again at 35-35 when the Crusaders’ Justin Burrell knocked down a 3-pointer with 13:43 left, but the Tar Heels scored the next 12 points to take control.

Johnson had six points during the crucial stretch, while Paige made a pair of baskets and assisted on another. Holy Cross scored six straight points to get within 56-50 with 1:14 remaining, but Paige made a pair of foul shots to restore order.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Holy Cross stayed in the game by battling on the boards and finished with one fewer rebound than North Carolina. Five different Crusaders grabbed as many or more rebounds than North Carolina C James Michael McAdoo (four). ... Tar Heels F J.P. Tokoto had six points, seven rebounds and a game-high five assists. ... None of the eight Crusaders who played shot better than 50 percent from the field.