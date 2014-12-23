Preview: Holy Cross at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has won four straight, five of itslast six and stands at 8-3, but coach Jamie Dixon is still seeing some troublingnumbers on the stat sheet. The normally stout Panthers haven’t won therebounding battle in three games and watched the opposition average 66.5 pointsand convert nearly 50 of its shots in the last two outings. So those items top Pitt’spre-Christmas to-do list as it prepares to host Holy Cross on Tuesday.“Obviously we are not satisfied with ourdefense and our rebounding, and they probably go hand and hand,” Dixon told reporters following the Panthers’ 81-77 overtime win over Oakland on Saturday. “We(have) to get it addressed. I feel like we have a better understanding of whatwe are trying to do defensively, but we’re simply not getting it done to thelevel we need to.” Holy Cross isalso struggling, but unlike Pittsburgh it hasn’t been able to overcome it, havingdropped three of its last four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (5-4): The Crusaders are comingoff their second-worst loss of the season – a 67-48 road setback Sunday againstCanisius, in which they struggled shooting from the field (38.3 percent),3-point arc (6-of-20) and free-throw line (6-of-11) while losing a season-high19 turnovers. Overall, Holy Cross has been outrebounded by an average of 3.5per game, but has typically made up for it defensively, forcing 15.7 opponentturnovers per outing. Seniors Malcolm Miller (12 points) and Justin Burrell(11.8) are the Crusaders’ leading scorers while Malachi Alexander is averaginga team-best 4.4 rebounds off the bench.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (8-3): Since an 81-69 loss toIndiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Panthers have held serve at home,beating Duquesne, St. Bonaventure, Manhattan and Oakland. Michael Young (13.7points), James Robinson (12 per game) and Chris Jones (10) are all averaging indouble figures and 2013-14 leading scorer Cameron Wright has averaged 15 pointsover his last two games after missing the season’s first seven contests with abroken foot. Despite its recent struggles on the glass, Pitt still owns ahealthy plus-5.4 rebound margin and ranks 12th nationally with a1.47 assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh has won 28 straight home gamesagainst nonconference foes – the sixth-longest streak in the nation as of theweekend.

2. Young is the Panthers’ top rebounder with 8.5per game and is shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

3. Holy Cross is 1-3 on the road so far, beatingAlbany and losing to Syracuse, Sacred Heart and Canisius by an average of 18.6points per game.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 72, Holy Cross 62