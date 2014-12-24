(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Thompson’s first name to Anthony in Para 5)

Pittsburgh 58, Holy Cross 39: Michael Young and Jamel Artis scored 13 points apiece while the Panthers harassed the visiting Crusaders into their worst offensive outing of the season.

Cameron Wright added seven points while James Robinson had seven assists for Pittsburgh (9-3), which notched its fifth straight win while improving to 6-0 at home. The Panthers, who also received nine rebounds from Artis and six points and six rebounds from Chris Jones, enjoyed a 45-25 rebounding advantage, including a 15-5 edge on the offensive boards.

Malcolm Miller scored 11 points – all in the second half – and Justin Burrell chipped in eight for Holy Cross (5-5), which lost for the fourth time in its last five outings. The Crusaders shot only 30 percent from the field, including 4-of-24 from 3-point range, in setting a new season scoring low by nine points.

Holy Cross never led, but the game was tight early as Pittsburgh held a 10-9 advantage at the second media timeout. The Crusaders, however, went scoreless for 6 ½ minutes while the Panthers reeled off 15 straight points en route to a 27-14 halftime lead.

Anthony Thompson’s layup with just under 18:30 to go cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 10 at 29-19, but the Panthers countered with a 16-4 run over the ensuing 11 minutes to go up 45-23. Holy Cross could get no closer than 16 during the contest’s final 6 1/2 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: It was the 29th straight home nonconference win for Pittsburgh – the nation’s sixth longest Division I streak. … Holy Cross has scored 87 points, shot 34 percent from the field and has been out-rebounded 81-50 over the last two games. … Pittsburgh reserve G Cameron Johnson sat out his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury.