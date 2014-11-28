Preview: Holy Cross at Syracuse

Syracuse looks to extend its non-conference home winning streak to 55 games when it welcomes Holy Cross to the Carrier Dome on Friday. The Orange have bounced back from their 73-59 loss to California in the semifinals of the 2K Classic with two straight victories, including a 70-37 win over Loyola Maryland in which they held the Greyhounds to just 19.2 percent shooting. Syracuse hasn’t lost a non-conference home game since Dec. 15, 2008 and hopes to beat the Crusaders for the sixth straight time.

The Orange are unranked for the first time in five years, but will likely have a chance to jump back into the Top 25 with wins over Holy Cross on Friday and No. 18 Michigan as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 2. Syracuse has struggled offensively, scoring 70 or fewer points in four straight games. Holy Cross has reeled off three consecutive wins to open the season - including a 58-57 triumph over a then-ranked Harvard team - and hopes to pull off its second upset this month.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (3-0): Eric Green leads the team in scoring (14.0) and he tallied 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the 101-70 win over Nichols. Malcolm Miller - who was named to the pre-season All-Patriot League Team - also scored 14 points on Sunday after being limited to five in his previous outing. The Crusaders are second nationally in steals per game (14) and recorded 15 against Brown, their most in a single game since Feb. 15, 2007.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-1): Freshman forward Chris McCullough has lived up to his billing - scoring in double figures in every game - and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in the win over the Greyhounds. Rakeem Christmas feasted on an undersized Loyola front line, collecting 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Tyler Roberson missed Tuesday’s game with an abdominal strain and his status is uncertain.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse has held four teams to 40 percent shooting or less.

2. The Orange have gone just 9-of-44 from 3-point range in the last three games.

3. Holy Cross has not beaten Syracuse since Jan. 5, 1972.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 70, Holy Cross 57