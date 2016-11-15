Preview: Holy Cross at Syracuse

As usual, Jim Boeheim found plenty to complain about following a big win. The Syracuse coach was hardly satisfied after his team's season-opening victory, although the 18th-ranked Orange can hopefully make their coach proud Tuesday with a more complete effort against visiting Holy Cross.

Syracuse rolled past Colgate 83-55 on Friday despite a couple of factors that left its veteran coach less than thrilled. "The press was so bad I wanted to keep trying it to see if it got any better," Boeheim said. "If that's the extent we can do with the press, you won't see it much. ... We (also) didn't do a very good job on the boards. With our size advantage we have to do a better job." Boeheim was more pleased with the play of guards Frank Howard and John Gillon, adding that they "played really well, exceptionally well." Holy Cross lost at South Carolina by 32 in its season opener as Robert Champion and Malachi Alexander combined for 33 of the squad's 49 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT HOLY CROSS (0-1): Champion and Alexander are both seniors and their experience showed in the season opener, when they combined to shoot 12-of-26, including 5-of-11 from the arc. By comparison, their teammates shot a collective 5-of-19, including 0-of-9 from the arc. The Crusaders also must improve on the glass, as they were doubled-up 32-16 by the Gamecocks.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-0): Howard, who saw little playing time as a freshman last season, set career highs in points (11), assists (nine) and steals (four) against Colgate. Tyler Roberson led the Orange with 18 points and Nebraska transfer Andrew White III chipped in 17 points while Gillon notched 13. Versatile forward Tyler Lydon has missed all 11 of his 3-point attempts, including the team's exhibition games, and admitted that "clearly it's a slump, but you just have to keep shooting the ball and it will come."

TIP-INS

1. This game is part of the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational.

2. Syracuse had a 23-0 scoring advantage in fast-break points versus Colgate.

3. The Orange were picked fifth in the ACC preseason poll behind Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, and Louisville.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 77, Holy Cross 59