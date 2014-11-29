FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 72, Holy Cross 48
November 29, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Syracuse 72, Holy Cross 48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 72, Holy Cross 48: Rakeem Christmas scored a career-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds as the Orange downed the visiting Crusaders to extend their non-conference home winning streak to 55 games.

Chris McCullough added 14 points and a personal-best 13 boards for Syracuse (5-1), which won its third straight game despite going 0-of-14 from 3-point range. Kaleb Joseph chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Orange, who went 20-of-25 from the free-throw line.

Malcolm Miller led the way with 18 points for Holy Cross (3-1), which shot 26.8 percent from the field. Eric Green was limited to four points on 2-of-14 shooting, but secured a team-high five rebounds for the Crusaders, who haven’t beat Syracuse since Jan. 5, 1972.

The Orange overcame a sluggish start as Christmas ignited a 14-1 surge to put them on top 24-10 with 6:16 left in the first half. McCullough keyed an 8-0 run to push the margin to 19 and Syracuse took a 39-17 lead into intermission despite missing all seven of its attempts from 3-point range.

Miller knocked down back-to-back shots to cut the deficit to 46-33 and Holy Cross pulled within 11 before Christmas scored six straight points to give the Orange some breathing room at 56-37. Syracuse maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way to earn its sixth straight victory over the Crusaders.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse has gone 9-of-58 from beyond the arc in its last four games. … The Orange haven’t lost a non-conference game at the Carrier Dome since Dec. 15, 2008. … Syracuse F Tyler Roberson missed his second straight game with an abdomen strain.

