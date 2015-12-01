Nevada 108, Holy Names 57

Four players came off the bench to score in double figures, helping Nevada earn a resounding 108-57 victory over an overmatched Holy Names squad Monday night at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Senior forward Lucas Stivrins scored a career-high 18 points for Nevada (5-2). Freshman forward Cameron Oliver and senior guard Tyron Criswell scored 17 points apiece. Senior forward AJ West had 16 points.

Junior forward Dante Robinson scored 16 points to lead Holy Names (1-7), a Division II school from Oakland, Calif.

Holy Names kept the game close through the first few minutes of the opening half. A jumper by Hawks junior forward Jonathan Cortez tied the game at 15-15 with 12:52 remaining, but Nevada took command with a 21-0 run and carried a 57-21 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Wolf Pack extended its lead to 61-22 early in the second half and went up 67-30 on a layup by Criswell with 14:36 to play. Nevada staged a subsequent 16-0 run to take an 83-32 lead with 10:19 to go and went up 89-38 on a 3-pointer by Stivrins with 7:01 remaining.

The Wolf Pack went up by 52 points when Stivrins made three 3-pointers in a span of 64 seconds over the final 2:21.

Nevada shot 59.7 percent while holding Holy Names to 28.6 percent shooting.