Preview: Houston at Central Florida

Houston may be one win under .500 in conference action as it enters Friday’s regular-season finale at Central Florida, but the Cougars have served notice they may be a force to be reckoned with in the inaugural AAC tournament. Houston began its four-game winning streak Feb. 22 with a home victory against the Knights and continued its winning ways with Tuesday’s 78-69 triumph of South Florida. The win over the Bulls wrapped up the league’s final first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Although three of the Cougars’ four victories during the winning streak have come against the three worst teams in the AAC, Houston already has wins at home against top 20 teams in Connecticut and Memphis on its resume. Central Florida continued its disappointing campaign with its 13th loss in 15 games following Tuesday’s 86-78 overtime loss at Temple. The setback, which came without do-everything swingman Isaiah Sykes (foot) and coach Donnie Jones (illness), pulled the Knights into a three-way tie for last place in the conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT HOUSTON (16-14, 8-9 AAC): The Cougars are averaging 83 points over the last four contests after scoring 65.2 points per game over their first 13 conference games. Much of that success can be attributed to their success shooting beyond the arc as they connected on 51.4 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, including Tuesday’s 12-for-23 effort which set a season-high mark for made 3-pointers. Houston has limited its opponents to 29.7-percent shooting from long range over that same span, holding its last three foes to a combined 23.4 percent.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (11-17, 3-14): Sykes, who is the only player in the conference to rank among the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, is listed as questionable for Friday. Without Sykes in the lineup, the Knights committed 19 turnovers – the most against a Temple team that ranks last in the conference at forcing miscues at 11 per game. Associate coach Shawn Finney guided Central Florida in Jones’ absence on Tuesday and got a huge effort out of Philadelphia native Calvin Newell, who matched a season high with 23 points.

TIP-INS

1. With a win Friday, Houston can mount its longest conference winning streak since an eight-game run in Conference USA in 2005-06.

2. The Knights, who lead the conference in turnovers (13.8), are averaging 10.7 turnovers in their AAC victories, but 14.9 in their conference losses.

3. The Cougars have scored at least 77 points over the last four contests after hitting that mark only twice over their previous 15 games.

PREDICTION: Houston 82, Central Florida 72