Preview: Houston at Cincinnati

Cincinnati was the victim of a thumping in its last outing and attempts to rebound and complete a season sweep of Houston when it hosts the Cougars on Saturday in American Athletic Conference play. The No. 11 Bearcats had won 15 consecutive games before being buried 76-55 by improving Southern Methodist last weekend for their first loss since mid-December. Houston ended a five-game losing streak by posting an 88-74 victory over Temple on Sunday.

The Cougars gave Cincinnati a good battle earlier this season before falling 61-60 at home on Jan. 7 and coach James Dickey remains hopeful of notching an upset win. “We know what a challenge we’ll have going into Cincinnati, but that’s why you’re in a league like this,” Dickey told reporters. “It’s a great league.” The Bearcats are 16-0 at home and are led by conference scoring leader Sean Kilpatrick, who averages 19.8 points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (12-12, 4-7 AAC): Forward TaShawn Thomas averages 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds but has occasionally been passive in games and the coaching staff urged him to be more aggressive against Temple and he responded with 25 points and nine rebounds. “There were times I was feeling selfish but I was more looking for my teammates to get off more than me,” Thomas said afterward. “If I had an open shot, I took it.” Guards Danuel House (12.9) and Jherrod Stiggers (10 per game) also average in double digits.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (22-3, 11-1): Kilpatrick scored 22 points against SMU for his fourth 20-point outing in five games but was just 5-of-18 from the field. The senior guard is averaging 22.9 points over the last eight games and was named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Top 30 list Thursday. Forward Justin Jackson averages 11.4 points and seven rebounds to go with 79 blocked shots while forward Titus Rubles (6.3 rebounds, 22 blocks) also fares well on the boards and defensive end.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has won the last 11 meetings and 23 of 24 overall.

2. Kilpatrick is 61 points away from joining legendary Oscar Robertson (2,973 from 1957-60) as the only Bearcats to reach 2,000 career points.

3. Stiggers is averaging 17 points over the last two games after a four-game slump in which he averaged 4.3 points on 6-of-32 shooting.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 76, Houston 63