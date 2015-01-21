Preview: Houston at Cincinnati

Houston, still in search of its first American Athletic Conference victory, travels to Cincinnati on Wednesday to play a Bearcats squad that has dominated the series. Cincinnati is 24-1 all-time against the Cougars, including 12-0 at home. The Bearcats have also won 12 straight in a series that includes games played in Conference USA (1996 to 2005) and the Missouri Valley Conference (1958-60).

Cincinnati enters the contest in fifth place in the AAC following a 84-53 home victory over Temple on Saturday. The Bearcats are 5-3 under associate head coach Larry Davis who took over coaching duties on an interim basis Dec. 20 for Mick Cronin, who is expected to miss the rest of the season because of medical reasons but is still involved in game planning and recruiting. Houston, which won seven of its first 10 games under first-year coach Kelvin Sampson, has dropped six in a row since a 80-53 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 28.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-10, 0-6 AAC): The Cougars come in off a 68-65 home loss to Tulane on Saturday and rely heavily on the 3-point shot. Houston leads the conference in 3-point field goals made per game (8.4) but is connecting on just 32.1 percent of its treys which ranked 242nd nationally entering Tuesday. Guard Jherrod Stiggers leads the team and ranks third in the AAC in scoring (15.5) while forwards Devonta Pollard (11.3) and Danrad Knowles (10.9) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (12-5, 3-2): The Bearcats lead the AAC and rank seventh nationally in scoring defense allowing 55.1 points per game. Guard Troy Caupain leads the team in scoring (9.8) and also is averaging 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Gary Clark, a 6-foot-7 forward, leads all freshmen in the conference in rebounding (7.7) while 6-foot-10 forward Octavius Ellis is second on the team in scoring (9.5) and rebounding (6.8) while also blocking 2.5 shots per game.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is plus-6.6 in rebounding margin which ranks 27th nationally.

2. Stiggers leads the league and ranks fifth nationally with 3.9 3-point field goals per game.

3. Cincinnati has held 21 straight opponents to 70 or fewer points, which is tied with New Mexico for the longest streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73, Houston 59