Preview: Houston at Cincinnati

Cincinnati looks to win back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December when it hosts Houston in American Athletic Conference action Wednesday. The Bearcats feel a little pressure after losing to three ranked non-conference opponents and dropping two early AAC games.

“Losing in our conference already, we don’t have really any area to lose any more games so we can position ourselves and try to get into the NCAA Tournament,” Bearcat forward Gary Clark told gobearcats.com. “There’s always the urgency to put the parts together and start winning, just grinding out each game.” The Bearcats needed their defense and rebounding to grind out a 54-51 win at USF on Sunday after going 0-of-10 from the field in the final 10 minutes. Cincinnati will match its league-leading defense against the high-scoring Cougars, who rank second in the AAC as of Sunday’s games at 81.5 points. Houston - which hasn’t played in a week - has won five straight, including a pair of lopsided conference wins against Temple and Tulane.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (13-2, 3-0 AAC): Rob Gray, Jr. leads the AAC with 18.6 points and is the only Cougar to score in double digits in all 15 games. Forward Devonta Pollard (14.1 points on 52.8 shooting) and guards Damyean Dotson (12.1 points, team-best 7.2 rebounds) and Ronnie Johnson (11.9 points) also average double figures for a squad that loses 10.7 turnovers. The Cougars lead the league in 3-point shooting defense (28 percent) and have allowed 14 3s in three league games.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (12-5, 2-2): Farad Cobb leads the Bearcats with 12.1 points and leads the league with 48 made 3-pointers and a 47.5 percent clip. Cincinnati may have an advantage in the frontcourt, where Clark (9.5 points, team-high 8.6 rebounds) and Octavius Ellis (9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds) are each shooting better than 58 percent. Troy Caupain has scored in double figures in nine of his past 13 games, averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 assists this season.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati leads the series 26-1 and has 14 straight against Houston, including all four in AAC action.

2. The Bearcats are seventh nationally in fouls (15.8) while ranking in the top 25 in blocks and steals.

3. Houston freshman Galen Robinson, Jr. (3.1) and Caupain (3.0) rank 1-2 in the AAC in assist-to-turnover ratio.

PREDICTION: Houston 68, Cincinnati 60