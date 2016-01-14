FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati 70, Houston 59
January 14, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati 70, Houston 59

Canning 11 straight field goal attempts in the first half, Cincinnati handed Houston its first American Athletic Conference loss Wednesday with a 70-59 decision at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

The Bearcats (13-5, 3-2) used their run of deadeye accuracy to establish a 28-15 lead that they expanded to 16 points with 13:43 left in the game, then held off a furious Cougars’ run that drew them within 59-56 on a 3-pointer by reserve guard LaRon Barnes.

But Cincinnati tallied the next seven points, regaining a 66-56 lead at the 3:55 mark on two free throws by forward Gary Clark, and that was enough to settle matters.

Reserve guard Kevin Johnson scored 15 points to pace the balanced Bearcats. Clark and guard Farad Cobb each bagged 14 for the Bearcats. Forward Octavius Ellis added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Barnes tallied a game-high 17 points for Houston (13-3, 3-1), while guard Galen Robinson scored 13. The Cougars hit 10-of-22 on 3-pointers but also committed 17 turnovers, leading to 18 points.

Cincinnati cooled off drastically after its scalding first half stretch and shot just 41.5 percent from the field.

