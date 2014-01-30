Preview: Houston at Connecticut

Connecticut stumbled a bit at the beginning of American Athletic Conference play but seems to have righted the ship with five wins in the last six games. The Huskies will attempt to avenge their first conference loss when they host Houston on Thursday. The Cougars are moving in the opposite direction with four losses in the last five games since opening AAC play with back-to-back victories.

Connecticut battled back from a 21-point deficit only to fall 75-71 at Houston on Dec. 31, and let that loss spiral into another at Southern Methodist before turning things around. The Huskies appear to be at the top of their game at the moment after back-to-back victories over Temple and Rutgers by an average of 17.5 points. Star guard Shabazz Napier scored at least 26 points in each of the last three games and is looking for his own redemption against the Cougars after his tying layup attempt was blocked in the final minute of the first meeting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT HOUSTON (11-9, 3-4 AAC): The Cougars are allowing an average of 82.7 points in their last three losses and gave up 50 points in the second half of a 75-68 home setback to Southern Methodist on Sunday. We have to defend for 40 minutes,  coach James Dickey told reporters. Defense is something that you can play every day and every night. Offense is going to be a little inconsistent. That s something that we have to continue to impress, and it has to be our winning formula.  A bright spot for Houston continues to be forward TaShawn Thomas, who posted a double-double Sunday and went for a season-high 23 points in the victory over the Huskies.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (16-4, 4-3): Napier piled up 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists at Houston, but had his layup attempt blocked by Thomas just before the clinching free throws Dec. 31. Napier s recent scoring binge is due in part to a better effort from 3-point range, where the senior has gone 12-for-25 over the last three games. The Huskies lead the AAC in 3-point shooting (41.3 percent) but struggled to 7-of-22 from beyond the arc against the Cougars the first time around.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut leads the AAC in blocked shots (6.5), paced by freshman C Amida Brimah s 2.6.

2. Thomas (60.9) ranks third in the AAC in field-goal percentage and fifth (16.4) in scoring, just below Napier (17.8) in fourth.

3. Huskies G Omar Calhoun sat out Saturday s game with an ankle sprain and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 85, Houston 76