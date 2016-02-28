Preview: Houston at Connecticut

Connecticut put together one of its most dominant performances of the season last time out, hammering USF 81-51 on the road on Thursday. Now just a game out of first place, the Huskies return to Storrs to host Houston as the race for the American Athletic Conference regular season title comes down to the wire.

UConn entered the weekend trailing Temple by just a game in the standings and a half-game ahead of the Cougars, who they defeated by a dozen on the road earlier in the season. The Huskies got double-figure points from four players and nine assists from Daniel Hamilton in an unselfish effort that delighted coach Kevin Ollie against the Bulls last game. Houston has won four of its last five outings and, like UConn, clinched a bye in the first round of the conference tournament with its 20th win of the season last time out. The Cougars are one of the surprises of the conference led by guard Rob Gray Jr., who leads the AAC in scoring at 17.2 points a game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT HOUSTON (20-8, 10-6 AAC): With an RPI of 85 and 15 of its victories coming against teams ranked below the top 150, the Cougars still have work to do to earn an NCAA bid. A win Sunday would surely help a lot as the Cougars close the season against Cincinnati, giving them two more chances to enhance their resume. Gray appears fully healthy after missing four games with a sprained ankle, hitting for double figures in each of his last three games for Houston, which was held 21 points under its season average of 78 the last time the two teams met.

ABOUT UCONN (20-8, 10-5): The Huskies closed the game on a 16-3 run to defeat Houston 69-57 getting 20 points from Sterling Giibbs and 14 from Shonn Miller in the teams’ first meeting of the season. UConn appears to be fairly safe in its bid to land a berth in the NCAA Tournament but it does have a difficult game at SMU up next. Still, UConn’s RPI is 44th and it has wins over four Top 50 teams and is finishing the season strongly, winners of nine of its last dozen games.

TIP-INS

1. UConn leads the series 4-2 and won for the first time at Houston earlier in the season.

2. The Huskies have allowed 70 points only once in their last 13 outings.

3. Damyean Dotson led five players in double figures with 17 points in the Cougars’ win over UCF.

PREDICTION: UConn 74, Houston 67