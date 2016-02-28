Houston 75, Connecticut 68

Damyean Dotson scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining, as Houston defeated Connecticut 75-68 on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.

The Cougars (21-8, 11-6) outscored UConn 16-9 after the game was tied at 59 with 5:45 to play. Earlier in the half Devonta Pollard (17 points) scored six consecutive points as Houston built a 57-54 lead.

Daniel Hamilton (20 points, seven rebounds) kept the Huskies close. UConn (20-9, 10-6) held its last lead when Sterling Gibbs made two free throws with 3:35 left to put the Huskies up 64-63.

Danrad Knowles and Ronnie Johnson each had 10 points for the Cougars, who outscored UConn 43-35 in the second half.

The Cougars scored the final eight points of the first half, closing out with a 3-pointer by Danrad Knowles that pulled Houston within 33-32 at the break.

Houston’s hot hand continued at the start of the second half and Devonta Pollard’s basket with 18:16 left gave the Cougars a 39-37 lead, their first advantage since 2-0.

When Dotson hit a 3-pointer with 17:07 remaining, it completed a 20-4 Houston run to put the Cougars ahead 44-37.

UConn shot 48 percent in the first half and led by nine points on two occasions, but the Huskies couldn’t pull away from the Cougars. Nine turnovers contributed to that. Houston turned the UConn mistakes into 11 points. UConn coach Kevin Ollie used nine players by halftime and each scored at least two points. Hamilton led the way with seven points but had three of the UConn turnovers.