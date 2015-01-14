Preview: Houston at East Carolina

Houston and East Carolina, two struggling teams seeking their first AmericanAthletic Conference wins, meet Wednesday in Greenville, N.C. The Pirates, who are in their debut AAC season after stepping up from ConferenceUSA, have lost three straight and six of their past nine, with the latest being a69-48 defeat at Cincinnati on Jan. 6. East Carolina shot a season-low 27 percentfrom the field, including 5-of-22 from 3-point range, en route to setting aseason scoring low.

“We can’t get discouraged,” East Carolinacoach Jeff Lebo told reporters. “This league is twonotches higher. We’re not going to quit, and we’re not going to procrastinateabout getting better.” Houston, meanwhile, has dropped four straight and sevenof its last nine games after opening the season 5-1. And like the Pirates, theCougars hit a season scoring low in their last outing, falling 62-44 tovisiting Memphis on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-8, 0-4 AAC): Behind guardJherrod Stiggers, who ranks second in the AAC at 16.8 points per game and is leading the conference with 3.9 3-pointers per outing, the Cougars arethird in the AAC in scoring (68.1 points) and average a league-most 8.9treys per game. Houston, though, ranks 10th in the 11-teamconference in field-goal percentage (38.4) and rebound margin (minus-0.9). “I’ve got to get these kids playing harder,get them tougher and get them doing the little things for me,” Cougars coachKelvin Sampson told reporters. “That just takestime. It doesn’t work overnight.”

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (7-9, 0-3): The magic numbersare 70 and 60 points for the Pirates, who have topped the former in each oftheir last four wins but have finished below the latter in their last fourlosses. Guards B.J. Tyson (13.3 points), Terry Whisnant (12.8) and Caleb White(12.5) are East Carolina’s leading scorers, while Michel Nzege is pacing theteam in rebounding at 5.3 and is shooting 66.7 percent from the field to ranksecond in the AAC. Pertinent to the matchup against Houston, the Pirates ranksecond in the conference in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (28.6percent) but also have a minus-0.9 rebounding margin.

TIP-INS

1. Houston leads the series 8-4 among the teams who were Conference USA rivalsfrom 2001-13.

2. East Carolina is 6-2 at home whileHouston is 1-3 on the road.

3. Cougars’ F Devonta Pollard and G LeRon Barnes aretied for fifth in the AAC while sharing the team rebounding lead at 6.7 pergame.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 72, Houston 64