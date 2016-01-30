Preview: Houston at East Carolina

East Carolina looks to win its third straight American Athletic Conference game when the Pirates host Houston on Saturday. The Pirates picked up their first two conference wins - upsetting Memphis and Temple - by a combined four points.

The Cougars are also feeling better heading into the weekend after beating Tulsa 81-66 on Wednesday to snap a four-game skid. The high-scoring Cougars used an up-tempo attack to end the losing streak and score their most points since late December. “When we play with pace, we can beat anybody in this conference,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told the media Wednesday. “But when we don‘t, anybody can beat us.” The Pirates also like to play fast, outscoring Temple 22-0 in fast-break points in Wednesday’s win, many triggered by freshman wing Kentrell Barkley.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews

ABOUT HOUSTON (14-6, 4-4 AAC): Rob Gray Jr. regained the AAC scoring lead with a 16-point performance against Tulsa and is averaging 16.6 points. The Cougars, who host league-leading SMU on Monday, have plenty of other scoring options, led by Devonta Pollard (12.5 points), Damyean Dotson (11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Ronnie Johnson (10.5 points). Freshman guard Galen Robinson Jr. (7.9 points) is second in the league with a 2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (10-11, 2-6): B.J. Tyson leads the Pirates with 15 points and Caleb White - ranked second in the AAC in 3-point shooting at 41.4 percent - adds 13.4 points. Barkley adds 9.7 points and a team-best 6.0 rebounds and scored in double figures in the two AAC wins. Senior Prince Williams (8.4 points, 4.0 assists) combined for 38 points in the past two games, nearly matching his output (45 points) of the first six conference games.

TIP-INS

1. White missed the Memphis game and played six scoreless minutes against Temple while returning from a concussion suffered Jan. 19.

2. The Pirates hit 23-of-27 free throws in their two AAC wins, 13 percentage points above their season average.

3. Houston leads the AAC in 3-point defense, holding league opponents to 24.8 percent shooting from the arc.

PREDICTION: Houston 72, East Carolina 65