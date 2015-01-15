(Updated: REMOVES comma after “14 points” first sentence, second graph CORRECTS Houston first-half assists, second sentence, fifth graph)

East Carolina 66, Houston 61: B.J. Tyson scored16 points off the bench as the Pirates held off the visiting Cougars to notchtheir first American Athletic Conference win.Caleb White added 14 points and Terry Whisnanthad 13 for East Carolina (8-9, 1-3), which snapped a three-game losingstreak. The Pirates, who also received seven rebounds from Tyson and eightpoints and four assists from Antonio Robinson, survived 15 turnovers and 21fouls.

Danrad Knowles had 16 points, and L.J. Rose added15 and five assists for Houston (7-9, 0-5), which has lost five straight andeight of its last 10 games. Cavon Baker chipped in 11 points off the bench, andLeRon Barnes had nine points and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who sawleading scorer Jherrod Stiggers finish with a season-low five points on 2-of-15shooting.

The Pirates led 30-21 at halftime and expandedtheir advantage to 42-29 with 13:40 to play, but Houston climbed back in with a27-15 run to close the gap to 57-56 with 2:43 remaining. It was still aone-point lead for East Carolina with 37 seconds left, but the hosts put the game away by going 4-of-6 at the free-throw line down the stretch while the Cougars missed their final three shots.

East Carolina started slow, hitting three of itsfirst 10 shots but used 8-0 and 12-2 runs to take the nine-point lead into the break. Houstonshot only 28.6 percent from the field and had 10 turnovers to only four assists in the opening 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Led by Tyson, the East Carolinabench outscored the Houston reserves 29-11. … The Cougars, who entered the gameranked 13th nationally with 8.9 3-pointers per game, have hit only 10-of-38long-range attempts over the last two contests, including 6-of-21 Wednesday. … MichelNzege, the Pirates’ leading rebounder, was helped to the bench after turning anankle late in the first half but started the second half and finished with sixboards and two points.