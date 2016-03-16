Preview: Houston at Georgia Tech

Fifth-seeded Houston and fourth-seeded Georgia Tech were rewarded for their improvements this season with a meeting Wednesday in the NIT. The host Yellow Jackets recorded their most wins since 2010 and had a pair of top-25 wins (Virginia and Notre Dame) during ACC play.

The Yellow Jackets, who went 13-5 at home, have won six of their last eight heading into their first postseason appearance since 2010. Seniors Marcus Georges-Hunt and Adam Smith have combined to score more than half their team’s points during that eight-game stretch. The Cougars won nine more games in coach Kelvin Sampson’s second season on the way to their first postseason tournament since 2010. Damyean Dotson and Devonta Pollard were one of two sets of teammates ranked in the American Athletic Conferences’ top 20 in scoring and rebounding.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT HOUSTON (22-9): Rob Gray Jr. leads the Cougars with 16.3 points, scoring in double figures off the bench in five of the six games since returning from an ankle injury. Dotson (13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Pollard (13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds) have been Houston’s most consistent contributors. The Cougars, who are making their 10th trip to the NIT (5-9 record with a finals appearance in 1977), are ranked sixth nationally in 3-point shooting defense (30.2 percent).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (19-14): Georges-Hunt leads the Yellow Jackets - who are 2-0 against Houston, the last meeting in the 1992 NCAA Tournament - with 16.7 points and 3.1 assists. Smith adds 14.9 points while Charles Mitchell (9.9 points, 9.8 rebounds) has helped Georgia Tech to a plus-7.2 rebounding margin. Georgia Tech’s 18 regular-season conference games were decided by an average of 5.2 points and its last six wins were decided by 21 total points.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces either top-seeded South Carolina in the second round.

2. The teams had one common opponent as Georgia Tech beat Tulane 76-68 in December while Houston went 2-1 against the Green Wave.

3. The Yellow Jackets need a win to become the fourth Georgia Tech squad in the past 20 years to win 20 games.

PREDICTION: Houston 75, Georgia Tech 70