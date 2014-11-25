Preview: Houston at Harvard

Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker sent an early message to his key players, and apparently it was received loud and clear. With its talented core back refocused, the Crimson continue a four-game stretch at home Tuesday night against Houston. Following a 24-turnover performance in a 58-57 loss to Holy Cross on Nov. 16 at TD Garden in Boston, Amaker benched his starters to begin the next affair before thrusting them back in five minutes into the game en route to a 71-49 victory over Florida Atlantic.

“Standards weren’t met on and off the court, decisions were made, and that’s what we did with our lineup, and I thought the guys responded in a very favorable fashion,” Amaker said after Harvard gave the ball away only 11 times and shot 51.9 percent from the floor in the rout of the Owls. Houston is coming off a 72-57 win over Morgan State at home on Saturday, when the Cougars posted a 62-36 rebound on the boards, their most rebounds since Dec. 2, 1989. Following Tuesday, Houston gets eight days off before it returns to action at home against Texas-Pan American.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Ivy League Network.

ABOUT HOUSTON (2-0): After enduring legal issues stemming from a kidnapping case involving his mother, Devonta Pollard - a five-star recruit for Alabama who was later forced to spend a season in the JUCO ranks - has found a home in Houston and the Cougars appear to be very fortunate. Pollard, who played sparingly with the Crimson Tide before attending East Mississippi Community College last season, has had consecutive 19-point efforts out of the gate to go along with 18 total rebounds. Pollard, LeRon Barnes and Cavon Barker became the first Houston trio to grab at least 10 boards in a game in nearly 13 years in Saturday’s win.

ABOUT HARVARD (2-1): The primary beneficiary of the turnaround from one game to the next was point guard Siyani Chambers, who had a miserable time of it in the loss to Holy Cross, recording one point and nine turnovers in 40 minutes. The floor general for the Crimson rebounded to hand out five assists and record four steals against just one giveaway versus Florida Atlantic. Reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Wesley Saunders was benched to start the win over the Owls due to an academic issue, according to Amaker, but came off the bench to pour in 19 points in 33 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Harvard has held its first three opponents under 60 points, marking the first time they’ve done so in the three straight games to start a season under Amaker.

2. Cougars G Jherrod Stiggers has taken 21 of his team’s 59 3-pointers.

3. Tuesday marks the first meeting between the teams.

PREDICTION: Harvard 76, Houston 69