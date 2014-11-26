Harvard 84, Houston 63: Wesley Saunders scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the host Crimson to a win over the Cougars.

Steve Moundou-Missi finished with 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Harvard (3-1), which shot 52.8 percent. Siyani Chambers and Corbin Miller chipped in 12 points apiece, combining to make all six of the Crimson’s 3-pointers.

Eric Weary Jr. led Houston (2-1) with 19 points while Danrad Knowles and Cavon Baker had 11 apiece. Leading scorer Devonta Pollard was limited to four points on 1-of-4 shooting as the Cougars finished with a 33.3 percent mark from the floor.

Chambers’ 3-pointer highlighted an early 9-0 run and Harvard went up 28-17 on Saunders’ layup with eight minutes left in the first half. Miller beat the buzzer with a triple to put the Crimson on top 43-34 at the break and Saunders scored the first five points of the second half to push the margin to 14 points.

The Cougars pulled within 11 on Baker’s dunk before Miller capped a 9-0 outburst with another 3-pointer to make it 60-40 with 12:23 to go. Houston never got closer than 14 down the stretch in dropping the first ever meeting between the schools.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston was 11-of-17 from the line while Harvard went 22-of-26. ... Crimson head coach Tommy Amaker picked up his 142nd victory at the school, one behind Floyd Wilson (1954-68) for second place on the all-time list. ... Houston is off until it hosts Texan-Pan American on Dec. 4.