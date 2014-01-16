Preview: Houston at Louisville

Visiting Houston and No. 14 Louisville could each have new lineups when they meet in American Athletic Conference action Thursday. Cardinals point guard Chris Jones (oblique) will miss the game and forward Wayne Blackshear will come off the bench because of foul trouble in his last several games, coach Rick Pitino announced during Wednesday’s press conference. The Cougars might get starters Danuel House (knee) and L.J. Rose (foot) back this week, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday, after having three starters out for the past four games.

Thursday’s meeting will feature two of the league’s top big men. Louisville’s Montrezl Harrell and Houston’s TaShawn Thomas are ranked in the AAC’s top three in rebounding and field-goal percentage, and Thomas tops the league with 3.6 blocks. Harrell has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the defending national champions while Thomas is tied for the AAC lead with six double-doubles.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports

ABOUT HOUSTON (10-6, 2-1 AAC): Thomas is ranked fourth in the AAC with a team-high 17 points per game and leads the Cougars, who haven’t played since Jan. 7, with 8.9 rebounds. Jherrod Stiggers adds 10.3 points and has hit a team-high 31 3-pointers, and Danrad Knowles contributes 8.2 points off the bench. House (nine games), Rose (five) and J.J. Richardson (four) have missed significant action, but Richardson continues to be bothered by a foot injury.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (14-3, 3-1): Pitino said he will look to Russ Smith, who leads the team with 18.1 points and 4.9 assists, and Harrell (11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds) to play 35-to-38 minutes. Luke Hancock, who made his first start Sunday against Southern Methodist, adds 10.5 points and is averaging 18.5 points during his last four games. Louisville’s solid defense started the week ranked third nationally in scoring margin (plus-20.1), fourth in steals (10.1) and third in turnover margin (plus-7), but the Cardinals have been outrebounded in six straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville leads the series - which hasn’t been played since the teams capped nine seasons as Conference USA foes in 2005 - 13-5 overall and 7-0 at home.

2. Louisville has held opponents to 37.9 percent shooting in its 14 wins and allowed a 49.4 percent clip in three losses.

3. Harrell started the week ranked fifth nationally in field-goal percentage (63.7) and Thomas seventh (62.9).

PREDICTION: Louisville 78, Houston 69