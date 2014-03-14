Preview: Houston vs. Louisville

Louisville has won its last nine conference tournament games and the second-seeded Cardinals go for 10 in a row when they meet sixth-seeded Houston on Friday in an American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal in Memphis. The fifth-ranked Cardinals prepped for this game by posting a 61-point win against Rutgers in the quarterfinals, the most lopsided outcome in Division I this season. Louisville has already trounced the Cougars twice this season, included a 39-point win in January in which the Cardinals hit 15-of-28 3-pointers.

Wayne Blackshear scored his career high of 23 points for the Cardinals when these teams met Jan. 16 at Louisville but has been all over the map this season. He missed the second game against Houston with a concussion and, since his return, has been held to three or fewer points in four of the nine games. The Cougars should be feeling confident after knocking off third-seeded Southern Methodist in the quarterfinals after losing twice to the Mustangs in the regular season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2

ABOUT HOUSTON (17-15): L.J. Rose led the conference in assists (5.6) during the regular season but the sophomore guard can also score when asked, especially lately. He has put up 16 points in each of the last three games, a mark he hadn’t reached since November. The Cardinals have had a pretty good handle on Rose this season, holding him scoreless in the first meeting and limiting him to seven points on 2-for-6 shooting in the second.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (27-5): Two other players who had their way against the Cougars this season are guard Russ Smith and forward Luke Hancock. Smith combined for 35 points in the wins and Hancock added 25 while doing a solid job on the glass. Montrezl Harrell is another excellent scoring option: he came into the tournament averaging 14 points before scoring 13 against Rutgers.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has held 10 of its last 16 opponents under 40 percent shooting.

2. Cardinals G Terry Rozier had just 18 turnovers this season.

3. The Cardinals ended the regular season ranked 12th nationally in scoring (81.8).

PREDICTION: Louisville 85, Houston 68