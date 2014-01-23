Preview: Houston at Memphis

Memphis endured a bit of a wake-up call last week in a 10-point home loss to Connecticut, but a matchup with Division II LeMoyne-Owen proved to be just what they needed to get back on track. Five days after blowing out the Magicians, the No. 22 Tigers return to the court to host Houston on Thursday. “It is about getting your swagger back, because you have to have swagger as a basketball player,” Memphis senior guard Geron Johnson told reporters after the 101-78 win. “It was getting us ready for Houston.”

The Cougars also regained some confidence their last time out, defeating Rutgers by 22 points following back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Louisville. The defeat to the Bearcats was a one-point nail-biter, but the loss to the Cardinals was barely competitive as Houston trailed 57-28 at halftime and lost 91-52. “It could have been easy to have your head down and feel sorry for yourself,” coach James Dickey told reporters after the bounce-back win over Rutgers. “Our guys responded in a positive way.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN News

ABOUT HOUSTON (11-7, 3-2 AAC): Dickey is a huge fan of redshirt freshman guard Danrad “Chicken” Knowles, who had 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks against Rutgers. “Danrad is going to be a special, special player,” said Dickey, whose team also welcomed back a pair of key players against the Scarlet Knights. Danuel House, who had missed nine games following knee surgery, recorded 14 points and six rebounds while fellow sophomore guard L.J. Rose chipped in nine points and eight assists after missing five games due to a foot injury.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (13-4, 3-2): Tigers coach Josh Pastner was not thrilled with his team’s transition defense, free-throw shooting or defensive rebounding against LeMoyne-Owen, but there was one facet of Memphis’ game that left Pastner impressed. “I do love the stat of 29 assists on 38 made field goals,” he said. “We have to treat every possession like it is our last. We cannot take any possession for granted.” The Tigers’ star-studded freshman class has been somewhat slow to contribute this season - in part due to a lack of playing time - but first-year players Nick King (18 points) and Kuran Iverson (11) each scored career highs against the Magicians.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis senior G Joe Jackson is shooting 19 percent on 3-pointers this season, including 1-of-15 over his last six games.

2. The Tigers have been held below 70 points just once this season.

3. TaShawn Thomas, who leads Houston in points (16.7) and rebounds (8.7), has scored in double figures every game this season with seven double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Memphis 80, Houston 72