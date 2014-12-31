Preview: Houston at Memphis

Memphis attempts to record its 14th consecutive home win over Houston when it hosts the Cougars in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams Wednesday. The Tigers enter with momentum after compiling four straight victories and rolled to a 78-51 victory over Western Illinois in their most-recent game. Houston has won back-to-back games and received a career-best eight 3-pointers by Jherrod Stiggers in Sunday’s 80-53 win over Mississippi Valley State.

The Tigers will have forward Shaq Goodwin back after he missed the Western Illinois game “for a violation of team rules,” according to coach Josh Pastner. Stiggers has knocked down 15 3-pointers in the Cougars’ last two games and has 44 on the season. “The biggest difference in Jherrod is he’s learned to trust his teammates instead of forcing things,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters. “He’s had moments this year when he’s let the offense come to him, but he hasn’t been consistent with it.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-4): Stiggers is averaging a team-leading 17.4 points and he fell one shy of the school record (Robert McKiver holds it with nine) with his 8-of-11 performance from behind the arc. “It was just the flow of the game,” Stiggers told reporters. “I try to play as hard as I can but coach says to not force shots and just let them come to you. I just found the shots.” Forward Devonta Pollard averages 12.3 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (7-4): Pastner is hopeful his team has turned the corner with its recent strong play and will thrive during conference play. “As I’ve told the fans, there might be some more valleys and more lows with the youth of this team,” Pastner told reporters. “We have to continue to get better, continue to work and continue to stay the course. We are playing our best basketball heading into conference play.” Forward Austin Nichols is averaging a team-best 11.4 points, followed by forwards Trahson Burrell (10.8) and Goodwin (9.1).

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers are 18-3 against the Cougars in Memphis.

2. Memphis is 7-1 when winning the rebounding battle.

3. Houston G L.J. Rose (Achilles) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Memphis 72, Houston 65