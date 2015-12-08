Preview: Houston at Rhode Island

Undefeated Houston will face its toughest test of the young season when the Cougars travel to Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Cougars have outscored their opponents - who have a combined 15-24 record - by an average of 25.2 points.

The hot start has Houston ranked fourth nationally in scoring (90.8) and seventh in shooting percentage (52.4). The high-scoring Cougars will face a Rhode Island defense ranked 14th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 59.8 points. The Rams are coming off a heartbreaking 74-72 loss to No. 18 Providence. The Rams have found a balanced offense - with five players averaging between 10.5 and 11.6 points - without injured star E.C. Matthews (knee).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Cox Sports/OSN.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-0): Rob Gray Jr., called the team’s best scorer by coach Kelvin Sampson, leads the Cougars off the bench with 18.4 points. Devonta Pollard adds 17.2 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds while Damyean Dotson contributes 9.8 points and 6.5 boards. Ronnie Johnson (15.5 points, 3.8 assists) and freshman Galen Robinson Jr. (8.2 points, 3.8 assists) continue to share point guard duties.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (5-3): Graduate transfer Four McGlynn (Towson) leads the Rams with 11.6 points. Hassan Martin (11.5), Memphis transfer Kuran Iverson (11.5), Jared Terrell (11.4) and Jarvis Garrett (10.5) round out the balanced offense. Martin leads the team with 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Freshman guard Christion Thompson is averaging nine points off the bench over the past three games.

TIP-INS

1. Pollard is one of three players in the American Athletic Conference’s top-10 in scoring (third) and rebounding (10th).

2. Martin’s 205 career blocked shots are third in Rhode Island history, trailing Kenny Green (324) and Antonio Reynolds Dean (235).

3. Rhode Island has won 10 of its last 12 home non-conference games.

PREDICTION: Houston 75, Rhode Island 62