Rhode Island 67, Houston 57
#US College Basketball
December 9, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

Rhode Island 67, Houston 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rhode Island 67, Houston 57

Junior forward Hassan Martin scored 14 points as Rhode Island handed Houston its first loss, beating the Cougars 67-57 Tuesday evening at the Thomas M. Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

Sophomore guard Jared Terrell scored 12 points for Rhode Island (6-3). Junior forward Kuran Iverson and sophomore guard Jarvis Garrett scored 11 points apiece.

Junior guard Damyean Dotson had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Houston (5-1). Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. scored 14 points off the bench.

Rhode Island staged a 7-0 run to take a 13-7 lead on a 3-pointer by Terrell. The Rams extended their lead to 22-13 and scored the last seven points of the half to take a 33-21 lead into the break.

Houston battled back in the second half. The Cougars mounted an 8-0 run to cut Rhode Island’s lead to 39-35. The Rams regained control with a 12-2 run that put them up 53-39 with 6:31 to play. The Cougars made one last push to get within four with 2:20 to go, but the Rams withstood the charge.

Rhode Island shot 50 percent from the floor while holding Houston to 40.4 percent shooting.

