Preview: Houston at Rutgers

Two teams looking to end losing streaks will meet up when Houston travels to faces Rutgers on Saturday. The Cougars were dealt one of their worst losses of the season Thursday against Connecticut, but they would seem to have the upper hand in this matchup thanks in part to a 22-point victory at home over the Scarlet Knights on Jan.19. “We weren’t very good at all,” Houston head coach James Dickey told the media after his team lost its third straight game and second by 37 or more points this season. “We have to get tougher on the road. We have to play better on the road. They played well, and certainly we knew they would be ready to go and have a lot of energy.”

By handing Temple its first victory in the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights have lost four straight games for the second time in head coach Eddie Jordan’s first season. The Scarlet Knights did manage to erase a 20-point deficit before falling to a Temple team it defeated at home Jan.1. “It’s a tale of two halves, for us anyways,” Jordan told the media. “The first half, we didn’t defend. It was our worst defensive effort of the season. We didn’t guard the bounce. We didn’t stay up on the shooters. One bounce and they were by us for a layup.”

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

ABOUT HOUSTON (11-10, 3-5 AAC): The Cougars haven’t done much right offensively during the losing streak, shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 24 percent from beyond the arc while making less than 60 percent of their free throws. Danrad Knowles, a reserve freshman forward, was the lone player to reach double figures by scoring 10 points at Connecticut, which led by 21 less than 10 minutes into the first half in avenging 75-71 loss to the Cougars on Dec.31. Senior J.J. Richardson returned after an eight-game absence due to a foot injury and scored six points.

ABOUT RUTGERS (8-13, 2-6): D‘Von Campbell and Malick Kone, two reserves who average less than 19 minutes per game, played for long stretches in place of starters Myles Mack and Jerome Seagears in the second half against Temple. “It wasn’t a message. We were trying to win the game,” Jordan told reporters. “Those guys deserved it. They did the right things. They trusted the offense. They had discipline. We wanted to move the ball. We’ve been working on it the last two weeks, to move the ball and utilize the clock.” Kone and Campbell combined for 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting in the loss.

TIP-INS

1. Houston has won both meetings with the Scarlet Knights, including their first meeting in 1973.

2. The Scarlet Knights also lost four straight non-conference games between Nov. 26 and Dec. 11.

3. Houston’s biggest loss of the season was a 91-52 defeat at Louisville.

PREDICTION: Houston 71, Rutgers 66