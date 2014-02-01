Rutgers 93, Houston 70: J.J. Moore scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Scarlet Knights ended a four-game losing streak with an American Athletic Conference win at home.

Moore was 11-of-15 shooting and Myles Mack had 25 points and six assists for the Scarlet Knight (9-13, 3-6), who led throughout. Kadeem Jack contributed 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks and Jerome Seagears added 11 points.

TaShawn Thomas dropped 19 points and snared 12 rebounds for the Cougars (11-11, 3-6), who have now lost four straight. Brandon Morris scored 13 points and Danuel House and L.J. Rose had 11 points apiece.

Moore and Mack were the difference in the first half for the Scarlet Knights, who never trailed. Moore scored 11 straight points to put Rutgers up 16-8 less than four minutes in and Mack had six points as Rutgers closed the half on a 8-0 run for a 46-31 advantage.

After scoring just two points in the first half, Jack came alive early in the second half, scoring eight points as the Scarlet Knights went up by 15 points with 15 minutes remaining. The lead grew to as many as 25 in the closing minutes as Rutgers scored at will against a deflated Houston squad.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moore had 17 points and Mack 15 as the Scarlet Knights went 16-of-34 from the field and 10-of-11 from the foul line in the first half. ... The Cougars made just 13-of-33 field goals, including 1-of-10 from beyond the arc, in the first half. .. The 93 points was the most in a conference game this season for the Scarlet Knights.