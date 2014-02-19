Preview: Houston at Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist was enjoying its best sustained stretch of basketball in years until a big letdown over the weekend. The Mustangs will attempt to bounce back from a loss at last-place Temple when they host Houston on Wednesday. The Cougars have dropped six of their last seven games, with the lone win in that span a fairly easy home triumph over Temple.

Southern Methodist worked its way into third place in the American Athletic Conference with nine wins in 10 games but had the schedule compressed by a day due to the snowstorm on the East Coast pushing a date at Rutgers back from Thursday to Friday. The Mustangs had to get right back into it two days later and looked as though they could have used the extra day in the 71-64 setback at the Owls. Houston dropped a 75-68 decision at home to Southern Methodist on Jan. 26.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT HOUSTON (12-13, 4-8 AAC): The Cougars hung in at first-place Cincinnati until the final minutes in a 73-62 setback on Saturday but don’t have enough defense to get the stops against better teams. Houston is surrendering 79.1 points in its last seven games and gave up 50 in the second half against the Mustangs in the first meeting to squander a six-point halftime lead. “Just a very disappointing second half for us,” coach James Dickey told reporters after that loss. “…We did a good job on the offensive end in the second half. We were not very good defensively.”

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (20-6, 9-4): The Mustangs had a four-game winning streak come to an end at Temple, where they were outrebounded 38-25 and managed only four offensive boards. Southern Methodist leads the AAC in rebounding margin (5.8) and edged the Cougars on the boards 33-29 in the first meeting. The Mustangs got a career-high 28 points from Nic Moore at Houston and the sophomore guard has scored in double figures in seven straight games, including three outings of 20 or more.

TIP-INS

1. The Mustangs lead the AAC in defensive field-goal percentage (37) while the Cougars allow opponents to shoot 43.8 percent from the floor.

2. SMU will play three of its last four games against ranked opponents after finishing up with Houston.

3. Cougars leading scorer TaShawn Thomas (16) is shooting 60.5 percent in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 76, Houston 65