Preview: Houston vs. Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist lost its final two regular-season games to finish in a three-way tie for third in the American Athletic Conference, but the Mustangs still managed to hold on to the No. 3 seed heading into the quarterfinals of the league tournament Thursday, when they take on sixth-seeded Houston in Memphis. The Mustangs landed the Cougars as their opponent and avoided opening against Memphis on its home floor when Louisville beat Connecticut in the regular-season finale Saturday. SMU won both meetings against Houston this season and should be motivated by the opportunity to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.

Nic Moore is the only SMU player to reach double figures in scoring in both games against Houston and he did so in grand style in the first meeting, scoring a career-high 28 points in the 75-68 win by the visiting Mustangs. He came back with 16 more in the second game, a 68-64 win by SMU, and the 5-9 sophomore guard will surely be a marked man by the Cougars. Houston won four of five to end the regular season, a nice rebound after the Cougars lost seven of eight in the heart of conference play.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HOUSTON (16-15): The player for the Cougars who has been toughest to guard for SMU is Danuel House, a 6-7 forward who combined for 37 points in the two games against the Mustangs this season. House brings a nice combination of athleticism, outside shooting skills and rebounding tenacity, and comes in on a high note after reaching double figures in scoring the last 10 games to boost his scoring average to 13.8. Fellow frontcourt player TaShawn Thomas leads the team in scoring at 15.5, though the 6-8 junior is coming off back-to-back games in single digits for the first time since his freshman season.

ABOUT SMU (23-8): The Mustangs will likely counter House and Thomas at the outset with 6-9 Markus Kennedy and 6-7 Shawn Williams, though SMU coach Larry Brown could start 6-10 center Cannen Cunningham over Kennedy like the last game of the regular season. Kennedy and Moore are the only players averaging double figures in scoring, giving the Mustangs some nice punch off the bench if Brown decides to go with Cunningham over Kennedy again. Balance is one of SMU’s strengths as the Mustangs ended the regular season as the only team in the nation ranked in the top 12 in both offensive and defensive field-goal percentage this season.

TIP-INS

1. Cunningham has made one start this season after starting all 32 games last season.

2. SMU has recorded 10 or more steals in seven games this season.

3. Houston G L.J. Rose led the AAC in assists at 5.6, producing 10 in two of the last four games.

PREDICTION: SMU 70, Houston 63