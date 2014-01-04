Preview: Houston at South Florida

Houston, which opened American Athletic Conference play with a 75-71 upset of No. 15 Connecticut on Tuesday, looks for its first conference road win when its visits South Florida on Saturday afternoon. It’s probably not too early to call it a must-win for the Bulls, who were blown out 88-73 on Tuesday in their AAC opener at home by No. 18 Memphis, if they expect to be legitimate conference title contenders. “Houston just showed with a big win over UConn that they’re for real,” South Florida head coach Stan Heath told the team’s website.

The upset of the Huskies by Houston was even more impressive considering starting guards Danuel House (knee) and L.J. Rose (foot) both missed the game with injuries. But 6-8, 240-pound junior forward TaShawn Thomas picked up the slack with 23 points, including two free throws with nine seconds left, and blocked a late layup by National Player of the Year candidate Shabazz Napier to lead the Cougars to victory. “TaShawn Thomas is one of the better big guys we’re going to face around the basket,” Heath said.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBSSN

ABOUT HOUSTON (9-5, 1-0 AAC): Thomas leads the team in scoring (17.8), rebounding (9.3) and blocks (3.8) and helped the Cougars to a 36-24 edge in points in the paint in the upset of UConn. House (15.6) was the Freshman of the Year in Conference USA last season but has been sidelined since Dec. 2 as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery, with no timetable announced for his return. Guard Jherrod Stiggers (10.1) and Rose (10.1), who is shooting 41.4 percent from 3-point range, also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (9-5, 0-1): Center John Egbunu is coming off a career performance in the loss to Memphis as he scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. The big question is when preseason second-team all-AAC point guard Anthony Collins, who has missed the last four games with left knee tendinitis, will return. He’s listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game.

TIP-INS

1. F Victor Rudd, who began his career at Arizona State, leads South Florida in both scoring (16.2) and rebounding (7.2).

2. The Bulls are shooting just 26.3 percent from 3-point range and were 0-for-9 from beyond the arc in the loss to Memphis, marking the first time since March 9, 2010 against Georgetown the team failed to hit a 3-pointer.

3. The win over Connecticut was Houston’s first over a top 25-ranked team since Jan. 8, 2011, when the Cougars defeated Central Florida.

PREDICTION: South Florida 66, Houston 62