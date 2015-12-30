FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston 73, South Florida 67
December 30, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Houston 73, South Florida 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Houston 73, South Florida 67

Senior forward Devonta Pollard scored 20 points and Houston started conference play off on a winning note, beating South Florida 73-67 at USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon.

Pollard was one of three Cougars to score at least 17 points as the team went to 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference and 11-2 overall. Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. scored 19 points, while junior guard Damyean Dotson had 17 points and hit five 3-pointers.

The Cougars went 6-for-14 from 3-point distance and shot 42.3 percent from the field.

South Florida had a better shooting percentage (43.1 percent), but the Bulls were plagued by 20 turnovers.

The Bulls (3-11, 0-1 American), were led in scoring by junior forward Chris Perry, who had 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting and an 11-for-12 performance from the foul line. Perry also had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray scored 18 points for the Bulls, 13 of which came in the first half. Senior guard Nehemias Morillo added 12 points.

The game was tied 34-34 at halftime, but the Cougars went on a 9-0 run around the 15-minute mark of the second half to give themselves some separation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
