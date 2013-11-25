Preview: Houston vs. Stanford

Stanford looks to knock Houston from the ranks of the unbeaten Monday in the semifinals of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Cardinal are coming off a 97-71 rout of Texas Southern in the tournament’s regional round, while Houston improved to 5-0 for the second straight season and the second time since 1997-98 with Thursday’s 75-62 victory over Howard. The winner advances to face Pittsburgh or Texas Tech in Tuesday’s championship game.

The Cardinal have been encouraged by the strong play of junior wing Anthony Brown, who missed most of last season with a hip injury. “The young man has done a great job,” coach Johnny Dawkins said. “He’s been our best perimeter defender. He’s also scored the ball for us really well, and that’s coming back off an injury.” Brown is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for Stanford, which has won three straight following a 112-103 loss to Brigham Young.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT STANFORD (4-1): Point guard Chasson Randle has bounced back from a sub-par season by scoring in double figures in all five games. The 6-2 junior is averaging 21.8 points while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, while fellow guard Aaron Bright scored 12 against Texas Southern after missing 12 of his first 15 shots in the first four games. The Cougars face a tough test against Stanford’s frontcourt, which is led by forwards Dwight Powell (14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Josh Huestis (11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds).

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-0): The Cougars were picked to finish in the middle of the American Athletic Conference by most experts, but they boast a deep and talented roster led by junior forward TaShawn Thomas (16.8 points, 11.6 rebounds) and sophomore guard Danuel House (17.8, 6.2). Thomas, who collected 11 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots against Howard, is 36 points shy from becoming the 43rd player in school history to reach 1,000 during his career. Another player to watch is 6-10 reserve forward Danrad Knowles, who has played well in limited action.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 56-18 against non-conference opponents under Dawkins.

2. Houston is averaging 7.8 blocked shots

3. Stanford is 1-2 all-time against Houston, with the teams meeting for the first time since 1991.

PREDICTION: Stanford 78, Houston 74